Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove 'disgrace' de Blasio as NYC mayor: 'The man should hang his head in shame'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told "Hannity" Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should remove the "incompetent" current mayor, Bill de Blasio, from his post due to the ongoing George Floyd protests which have resulted in rioting and looting throughout the city in recent days.

"The de Blasio-Cuomo problem is a special problem," Giuliani told host Sean Hannity. "They hate each other. And frankly, de Blasio is completely incompetent. And the governor, really in good conscience, should replace him because he's the sole reason why the New York City Police Department isn't acting."

"And it really wasn't fair of the governor, who attacked the police department. He should have attacked de Blasio."

Earlier Tuesday, Cuomo slammed de Blasio's handling of riots in his city, calling it a "disgrace" and noting he has the power to "displace" the mayor -- although he added that he doesn't want to at this point.

"The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night," Cuomo said. "I believe that."

"De Blasio, over the last three or four or five nights, calls individual police chiefs and tells them not to enforce the law," Giuliani claimed. "He tells them not to make arrests. He goes around the police commissioner and does that. It's outrageous. Police officers don't watch people stealing and not interrupt them unless somebody is holding them back. The person holding them back is Mayor de Blasio."

"The man should hang his head in shame for what he's allowed to happen to the city," the former mayor went on. "He's a disgrace of a mayor."

Giuliani predicted that if Cuomo does remove de Blasio and "order the police commissioner of New York [Dermot Shea] to enforce the law ... this will end in 24 hours."

Giuliani did agree with de Blasio that the National Guard is not needed to keep order in the city.

"The New York City Police Department is bigger, stronger, better, and knows what it's doing more than the National Guard. The National Guard is trained to defend us in war," Giuliani said. "The New York City Police Department has kept us out of riot for 20 years, 24 years under me and Bloomberg. They just need a mayor."

