Newt Gingrich, Brian Kilmeade say country is at a 'tipping point' with liberal policies

Gingrich says migrant surge is a deliberate policy from the Biden administration

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Gingrich, Kilmeade say Americans at ‘tipping point’ with liberal policies Video

Gingrich, Kilmeade say Americans at ‘tipping point’ with liberal policies

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joins 'Fox & Friends,' discusses Biden administration’s liberal policies

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade said on Monday that Americans are reaching a tipping point with liberal policies on the border and crime.

"The problem on the American border is not incompetence. It is a deliberate policy of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party to let the maximum number of people into the U.S. illegally with no check for COVID and no check for criminal behavior. This is a policy. It’s not a problem," Gingrich told "Fox & Friends."

ARIZONA GOV. DUCEY SAYS BIDEN'S BORDER POLICY SERVES AS 'MARKETING ARM' OF MEXICAN CARTELS

A spat between Border Patrol agents and their chief during a visit by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the latest sign of tensions between agents and the Biden administration -- whose policies many agents believe are stopping them from keeping the border secure.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz was involved in a tense back and forth with agents in Laredo, Texas, Friday, as Mayorkas visited the area. In video shared with Fox News by a Border Patrol source, Ortiz confirmed that "morale is at an all-time low."

Ortiz acknowledged agents’ frustration, with Mayorkas in the room.

"I get it," Ortiz said. "You come to work, you’re frustrated. You’re upset because you didn’t get the desired outcome that you want. Doesn’t mean you give up."

Gingrich: Migrant surge a deliberate policy conducted by the Biden administration Video

Kilmeade responded by saying more and more Americans are becoming fed-up with the policies on the border and on crime.

"They didn’t count on blowback from the people that patrol the border. I think it’s blowing up in their face. I think the average American, not Democrat or Republican, is so fed up with what’s going on, Newt. I don’t think they figured this type of backlash. Just like with their permissive D.A.s. They didn’t figure the American people would be this fed up. We’re at a tipping point," he said.

Dominique Rivera, left, wife of, NYPD Officer Jason Rivera watches as his casket is loaded into a hearse outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral service, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in New York. Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute last week. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Dominique Rivera, left, wife of, NYPD Officer Jason Rivera watches as his casket is loaded into a hearse outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral service, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in New York. Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute last week. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Gingrich agreed, pointing out a New York City actress who was fired this weekend after backlash over her viral TikTok complaint that the city didn’t need to be shut down for "one f------ cop" whose funeral was held Friday.

"When she got fired immediately, that’s a sign that the tipping point is occurring," said Gingrich.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

