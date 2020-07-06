Gianno Caldwell urges Chicago mayor to accept Trump's help after bloody weekend: Stop 'playing politics'

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell called on Democratic leaders to accept President Trump's offer and allow for federal intervention to quell the crime overtaking the city's streets.

"People are asking, they are begging, they are wishing that something would happen in the city of Chicago," Caldwell, a Chicago native told "Outnumbered Overtime" host Harris Faulkner on Monday.

Caldwell, who hosts "The New Battle For Chicago" on Fox Nation, made the comments after the city reported an alarmingly violent and deadly July Fourth weekend, with more than 67 people shot and at least 13 killed, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

New York also saw a bloody holiday weekend, reporting at least three people killed in overnight shootings.

Trump reacted to shootings in a tweet Sunday evening. “Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!”

Caldwell pleaded with Chicago leadership to put politics aside and prioritize the safety of their residents.

"I'm passionate about this for a reason. The reason is the city officials who owe the residents of Chicago so much have failed them," he said.

"Now, we have a president who’s extending a hand to the people of Chicago, the people of New York, saying, 'I want to help,' and they are playing politics because he’s a Republican."

"The people of Chicago need help and they need it immediately," Caldwell warned. "They can’t wait for the election for the possibility of a Democratic president. They need help now."

President Trump blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a letter on June 26 over ongoing gun violence that has plagued the city in recent years, accusing both Democrats of putting "your own political interests ahead of the lives, safety and fortunes of your own citizens."

Both Democrat leaders rejected Trump's offer of federal help, with Lightfoot responding that she doesn't "need leadership lessons from Donald Trump."