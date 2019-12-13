Geraldo Rivera blasts Dems' divisive impeachment push: Red vs. blue is 'awful' for the country

After a House panel passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Friday, Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera said the push is further "exacerbating the things that divide" America.

The two articles of impeachment -- on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- will be sent to the House floor for a vote sometime mid-next week. The floor votes in the committee were 23-17 party-line votes.

In an interview on Fox News Radio's "Brian the Kilmeade Show," Rivera said that the president is "dealing with a Full House."

"He's got, you know, three Aces, a couple of Kings. I think he's doing very well," Rivera added, citing the president's recent announcement of a long-anticipated trade deal with China.

"This impeachment is an irritant for an ordained conclusion. Jerry Nadler, his lifelong nemesis, is prolonging the inevitable as long as he possibly can," he told Kilmeade. "But, we know where this all goes."

"I just feel sorry for the president that he's had to endure this and now he will bear the stain, the undeniable stain of having been only the third one impeached in 243 years," he stated.

"So, when you look at this vote what do you see?" Geraldo asked Kilmeade.

"Well, this is pure party lines," Kilmeade replied.

"Pure party lines," Rivera repeated.

"Is this the way we're going to have a government where you have basically two separate governments?" he asked. "Making it two separate Americas: red and blue. It's just awful."

"This is exacerbating the things that divide us at the same time the president's economy is, as I said this morning, lifting...the rising tide is lifting all boats. More black people working than ever before, more brown people working than ever before...We should be celebrating, especially at the holiday season," he concluded.