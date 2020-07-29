Geraldo Rivera blasts Dems for ignoring violent riots at Barr hearing: 'State of denial'

After Attorney General Bill Barr's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said on Wednesday that Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., “represents the state of denial” among the members of the Democratic Party.

“When the video of all the anarchy in Portland and in Seattle at the beginning of the Barr hearings at the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, there was like a silence because the Democrats were saying ‘are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?” Rivera told “Fox & Friends.” “There it was: the anarchy, the destruction, the violence, the injury being inflicted, the deaths."

NADLER INVOLVED IN CAR ACCIDENT BUT UNHURT; BARR HEARING DELAYED

Barr clashed with Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday over accusations that he is carrying out President Trump's political wishes, as he appeared for a long-awaited hearing where tensions also flared over protests and riots following George Floyd's death in police custody.

The hearing, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. local time, was delayed after committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was in a car accident. Nadler did not suffer any injuries, and the hearing went into the mid-afternoon.

Once the hearing began, Nadler did not hesitate to express his scorn for Barr and his Justice Department.

"Thank you for being here, Mr. Barr,” Nadler said with a note of sarcasm, pointing out that this was the attorney general’s first time appearing before the committee.

The chairman went on to claim that Barr and his department have "downplayed the effects of systemic racism" in the wake of Floyd's death and ongoing protests.

Addressing the department's approach to cases related to the Russia probe, Nadler summed up the DOJ's attitude by claiming that "the president’s enemies will be punished, his friends will be protected," no matter the cost, and saying that the DOJ's actions have caused "real damage to our democratic norms."

"In your time at the department, you have aided and abetted the worst failings of the president," Nadler said.

Rivera said that federal and state authorities who have been “probing” Antifa for years determined it to be a loosely organized but highly evolved group of anti-fascist protesters.

“They have become anarchists. They now want trouble, but for trouble's sake. They want dysfunction. They want to cause communities to be upset and uprooted. They use very sophisticated encryption, very slick on social media, they communicate in cells,” Rivera said.

He continued, “They are a malevolent version of the Occupy movement or Black Lives Matter. But, they are beyond that. They are really activist anarchists in the classic sense. Their job is to disrupt the government, their job is to unsettle people, their job is to uproot neighborhoods, their job is to menace society as we know it. It is no bologna.”