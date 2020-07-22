Geraldo Rivera fires back at Biden's 'flamboyant' Trump racism claim

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera came to the defense of President Trump Wednesday night after 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden accused him of being the country's first racist president.

In an interview on "Hannity" Rivera told the primetime host that if Trump uttered a similarly "unhinged" comment about Biden, Democrats and the mainstream media would be quick to "blow him up."

BIDEN RATCHES UP RACISM ALLEGATIONS AGAINST TRUMP

"He's not a racist. I've known him 45 years," Rivera asserted.

"For Biden to say he is the first racist ever elected, that shows how disconnected Joe Biden is. Twelve United States presidents were slaveholders," Rivera argued. "Joe should do a little research before he makes flamboyant charge like that. So unhinged from reality."

Biden made the comment at a roundtable discussion with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), during which he said Trump is engaged in the “spreading of racism, the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

BIDEN, OBAMA, TARGET TRUMP IN SOCIAL DISTANCED SITDOWN

Biden went on to stress that “no sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

"This man is a good-hearted man," Rivera shot back, "and I really do believe that in terms of the economic opportunity zones and the criminal justice reform, he really has done more than any recent president for integration and the advancement of everybody regardless of their race, color, religion."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.