Georgia parent calls out school district for deleting syllabus mentioning Marxism, CRT: 'Admission of guilt'

School district says syllabus for AP classes was not used by teachers

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, discusses what her organization found while looking into the curriculum. Sheri Mitchell, a parent in Gwinnett County, says she knows critical race theory is being taught.

Gwinnett County, home to the largest school district in Georgia, is facing harsh criticism after posting and then removing from the district’s website a controversial syllabus that said AP classes will teach critical race theory and Marxism. While the school district maintains the syllabus was never used for any classes, parents are sounding the alarm on what their children are actually being taught. 

Sheri Mitchell is calling for transparency. Her two children attend school in Gwinnett County, and she said the immediate removal of the syllabus is an "admission of guilt."

CRITICAL RACE THEORY-RELATED IDEAS FOUND IN MANDATORY PROGRAMS AT MORE THAN 230 COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES: REPORT

"What happened with COVID is that parents really woke up across the country and started paying attention," she said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"We’ve known that critical race theory is being taught, but we didn’t know how to prove it," she said. "We’ve known the influence is there, but we haven’t been able to get our hands on things."

A woman holds up her sign against Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught during a Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia on October 12, 2021.

Heritage Action, an organization that advocates for conservative policy, uncovered the quickly deleted syllabus. Executive director Jessica Anderson said the syllabus was a "red flag" and brought it to the attention of the district. 

"Unfortunately, instead of a discussion, Gwinnett County Public Schools took it down quickly, tried to defend the actions, said that there isn’t CRT here," she told host Ainsley Earhardt.

GOV. NOEM INTRODUCES EXPANSIVE ANTI-CRITICAL RACE THEORY LEGISLATIVE PACKAGE

Anderson has since issued a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain more information on what the district is teaching.

Gwinnett County Public Schools issued this statement in response: "This syllabus was submitted to College Board by a teacher as part of the AP course audit process during the summer of 2017; however, the actual class syllabus provided to students that year and in subsequent years did not include any reference to critical race theory. CRT is not taught in this class and is not a part of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ curriculum." 

Amy Carney speaks on behalf of parents during a protest against critical race theory being taught at Scottsdale Unified School District before a digital school board meeting at Coronado High Schoo in Scottsdale on May 24, 2021

Amy Carney speaks on behalf of parents during a protest against critical race theory being taught at Scottsdale Unified School District before a digital school board meeting at Coronado High Schoo in Scottsdale on May 24, 2021 (Reuters)

Anderson, however, is keeping to her goal of providing transparency for parents and accountability for school officials. 

"Parents like Sheri are the exact reason we got into this work – to arm them with the facts," she said.

"We don’t want to think our kids are being indoctrinated when they go to school."

