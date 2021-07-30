Georgia mother pulls kids from school over mask mandate, says we're not 'compromising' anymore

A Georgia mother is fighting back against the mask mandate in her children’s school and argued she is not willing to compromise anymore.

Holly Terei, from Gwinnett County, the largest school district in Georgia, decided to pull her kids out of the school system after district officials on Tuesday reinstated mask mandates regardless of vaccination status.

"I compromised last year when they allowed our students to go back into the building…and we put the masks on our children, but no more," Terei told "America’s Newsroom." "Here in Georgia, we have numerous large districts that are still keeping their masks optional."



Meanwhile, Terei mentioned she and other parents filed a lawsuit against the school district and demanded masks be optional in Gwinnett County.

"I do not co-parent with my school board, I do not co-parent with the CDC, and I certainly do not co-parent with this administration," Terei remarked. "Our schools have zero authority to be imposing health mandates over our students."



The Georgia mother described how the mask mandates heavily impacted her children last year.

"My youngest child…was born with a cleft lip and she's a craniofacial child with a lot of…abnormalities," Terei explained to co-host Dana Perino. "We have spent thousands and thousands of dollars in order for our child to breathe."

She went on to explain that her children have difficulty breathing with the masks on and claimed her other daughter feels "isolated" due to the lack of socializing while wearing face covers in school.

"Our children are sacrificing so much," she told Perino. "We’ve just had enough."

Terei added that she believes the school district is politically motivated by money and that Gwinnett County officials are not genuinely concerned about the well-being of the students.

"At the end of the day, I believe it all comes down to the mighty dollar," she concluded. "Georgia has received over four billion dollars in federal funding, and mask mandates for school districts is tied to that funding."

Terei emphasized she is looking into home school and virtual learning options, but will not be participating in the digital learning programs that the Gwinnett County school district is providing.