Gen Z is getting ‘tramp stamps’ to feel more empowered

Gen Z is opting to get "tramp stamp" tattoos, or ink on the lower back, to feel more empowered.

"Women are reclaiming negative stereotypes, which were once used to disparage them, as a form of empowerment," Melissa Martell, a tattoo artist in Cleveland, said in an Allure article published Saturday that the lower back is "the perfect spot" for body art.

The location of the tattoo is considered convenient as it can be easily hidden and wouldn’t be an issue in the workplace, as many workplaces require employees to hide body art.

Annie Motel, a tattoo artist in Los Angeles, said she thinks Gen Z will gravitate to cybersigilism, a controversial type of tattoo that includes both esoteric and futuristic art.

"Gen Z will be continuing to adorn their bodies in this style that combines ancient spiritual practices with tech-inspired designs," Motel said.

According to the Statista Research Department, as of 2021, millennials and Gen Z have the most tattoos, with 41% of millennials and 23% of Gen Z having a minimum of one tattoo.

But, Motel warned, cybersigilism, which Gen Z is appearing to pursue, is not without its risks.

"When an artist draws influence from traditional, spiritual, or religious symbols—without careful contextualization—cultural appropriation is highly likely," Motel said.

Stefan Meisse of Crawling Panther Tattoo in Ocala, Florida told Fox News Digital, "When I started tattooing, we were doing lower-back designs on women every day. It’s a design that perfectly complements the area and one day people started calling it a ‘tramp stamp,’ which put a negative light on it. Suddenly a big moneymaker dried up for us and it was sad to see women embarrassed to have one."

He added, "It’s funny because all tattoos were commonly referred to as tramp stamps at one time. I’ve been tattooing just long enough to see trends start to come back, and it’s cool to see younger people rediscover old tattoo styles. It’s a testament to the staying power and overall strength of tattoos."