Politico raises eyebrows by claiming Trump will lose Gen Z by targeting Luigi Mangione with death penalty

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that she ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione if he is convicted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. She referred to Thompson’s murder as "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America."

Politico Playbook placed the news under its "6 Things You Need to Know" banner beside a blurb reading "How Trump Loses Gen Z"

Users on X considered this a shocking and almost insulting description of the news as well as Gen Z.

"Playbook becomes more insufferable each day," Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese commented.

American Commitment president Phil Kerpen joked, "Politico is so hopelessly millennial."

"Highly recommend that whoever came up with this framing go outside and touch some grass," RNC senior advisor Gates McGavick wrote.

"Genuine LOL," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller wrote, adding "Just more of that invaluable subscription journalism our federal employees can't do their jobs without."

Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll exclaimed, "holy sh-- these people. Children need parents to tell them hard truths like hey targeted assassination might get you executed by the government!"

"Color me skeptical that most of Gen Z are sitting around, deeply concerned about the fate of a dude who shot another dude in cold blood. That’s a too-online, far-left thing. Not a Gen Z thing," RedState writer Bonchie wrote.

"Insane," Republican commentator Steve Guest wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Politico for a comment.

Mangione faces several state and federal charges in both New York and Pennsylvania, including murder in the first degree "in furtherance of an act of terrorism." He has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has not yet entered a plea for federal charges.

Despite his numerous charges, Mangione has had several supporters who not only condone his alleged actions but have called for the murders of other CEOs.

