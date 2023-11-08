Gen Z Democrat ditching Biden as family struggles with high costs: Our wallets are 'speaking louder'

Voters appear be growing increasingly frustrated with the nation's trajectory under the Biden administration as new polling shows former President Trump leading President Biden in several key swing states.

Jahmiel Jackson, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, is among them. He joined a panel of voters on "FOX & Friends" Wednesday to discuss why polls have flipped in Trump's favor and why he's rethinking backing Biden in 2024.

"We have something that's changing during the Biden presidency, and it's creeping into my family, and it's creating an atmosphere of stress," he said.

"I think it's only for so long that we can just say, ‘Back the party, just be Democrats and vote for whoever they tell us to,’ when our wallets, when our streets, when our family condition is speaking even louder to ourselves."

Jackson said before Biden took office his family "didn't have to talk about politics" and was able to afford two refrigerators and keep them both full.

But two years into Biden's presidency, the story has changed.

"My mother realized, she said, 'I'm having trouble even keeping one of those refrigerators full.' She even said, 'The gas station around the corner… it's $4 [per gallon] and it's not going down. So, even through those little conversations, politics slowly entered my family."

While appearing on "FOX & Friends" previously, Jackson said he voted for Biden in 2020, but his administration's lack of "accountability" is compelling him to lean toward Trump this time.

Ideally, he says, he would like to see a Democrat willing to disagree with the president's policies and shift gears in hopes of facilitating change.

"I also think the best way to win 2024 is a split ticket of Democrat maybe as a president and a Republican as a vice president. I think it's time for us, the candidates, to show that they're actually serious about unity, not just in name only, but on the ticket as well."

Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin all remain up for grabs in 2024, with data from a New York Times/Siena College poll showing Trump leading Biden in all but Wisconsin.

In 2020, Biden won all six contested states, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

