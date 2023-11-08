Expand / Collapse search
Gen Z Democrat ditching Biden as family struggles with high costs: Our wallets are 'speaking louder'

Jahmiel Jackson voted for Biden in 2020, but the high cost of living has made him rethink 2024

Independent voter Bernadette Wright, Republican voter Moses Sanchez and Democratic voter Jahmiel Jackson join 'FOX & Friends' to discuss their disappointment with President Biden as polls show Trump leading in several swing states.

Voters appear be growing increasingly frustrated with the nation's trajectory under the Biden administration as new polling shows former President Trump leading President Biden in several key swing states.

Jahmiel Jackson, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, is among them. He joined a panel of voters on "FOX & Friends" Wednesday to discuss why polls have flipped in Trump's favor and why he's rethinking backing Biden in 2024.

"We have something that's changing during the Biden presidency, and it's creeping into my family, and it's creating an atmosphere of stress," he said.

SEAN HANNITY: BIDEN'S IN DEEP TROUBLE AS DEMOCRATS SOUND ‘FIVE-ALARM FIRE’

Jahmiel Jackson

Jahmiel Jackson formerly voted for President Biden in 2020. (FOX & Friends/Screengrab)

"I think it's only for so long that we can just say, ‘Back the party, just be Democrats and vote for whoever they tell us to,’ when our wallets, when our streets, when our family condition is speaking even louder to ourselves." 

Jackson said before Biden took office his family "didn't have to talk about politics" and was able to afford two refrigerators and keep them both full.

But two years into Biden's presidency, the story has changed.

"My mother realized, she said, 'I'm having trouble even keeping one of those refrigerators full.' She even said, 'The gas station around the corner… it's $4 [per gallon] and it's not going down. So, even through those little conversations, politics slowly entered my family."

DEMOCRATS PREPARING ‘JUST-IN-CASE SCENARIOS’ TO ‘SUCCEED BIDEN’ IN 2024, NEWSOM AND WHITMER AMONG CONTENDERS

Trump and Biden split image

Former President Donald Trump currently leads the GOP field of contenders for the 2024 presidential race and looks for a rematch against current President Joe Biden.    (Getty Images )

While appearing on "FOX & Friends" previously, Jackson said he voted for Biden in 2020, but his administration's lack of "accountability" is compelling him to lean toward Trump this time.

Ideally, he says, he would like to see a Democrat willing to disagree with the president's policies and shift gears in hopes of facilitating change. 

"I also think the best way to win 2024 is a split ticket of Democrat maybe as a president and a Republican as a vice president. I think it's time for us, the candidates, to show that they're actually serious about unity, not just in name only, but on the ticket as well."

BIDEN, TRUMP BOTH LOSE SUPPORT WITH 2 INDEPENDENT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IN 2024 MATCHUP: POLL

Swing state polls

Trump shows commanding leads over President Biden in several key swing states. (FOX & Friends./Screengrab)

Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin all remain up for grabs in 2024, with data from a New York Times/Siena College poll showing Trump leading Biden in all but Wisconsin. 

In 2020, Biden won all six contested states, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Trump leading Biden in key swing states, poll indicates Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.