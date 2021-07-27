Tomi Lahren slams Gov. Newsom's 'abominable' remark about unvaccinated Californians

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren called out Gov. Gavin Newsom for comparing unvaccinated Americans to drunk drivers. Lahren told "Fox & Friends First," Tuesday, Newsom should be much more concerned with fixing the "lawlessness" and "felon-coddling" policies of his state before shaming citizens for not getting a coronavirus vaccine.

CALIFORNIA TO MANDATE VACCINE OR CORONAVIRUS WEEKLY TESTING FOR ALL STATE WORKERS

TOMI LAHREN: Oh, it's incredibly insulting. It's ridiculous for him to make that comparison. You know, I have a real problem with anybody forcing vaccinations through shame. I think it's going to have the unintended consequence of actually pushing more people away from vaccination, which is not their goal, but also for Gavin Newsom to preside over a proud sanctuary state for criminal aliens and then to say that those that are unvaccinated are putting other people at risk and they don't have the right to do that.

…

Excuse me, Governor Newsom, how about the criminal aliens living in your states and on your streets? How about your felon-coddling policies that are putting your constituents at risk every single day, day in and day out? What do you have to say about that? So let's talk about that. Let's start there. Let's talk about the lawlessness in our cities and at our borders that are endangering people before we start talking about the unvaccinated being compared to drunk drivers. Absolutely abominable for him to say it. But I got one word for you guys: ‘recall.’ And luckily that's happening.

