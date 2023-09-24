Garland DOJ blasted for 'sweeping' potential Hunter Biden tax crimes 'under the rug': Boils 'down to Burisma'

Rep. Jim Jordan's probe into Merrick Garland's Justice Department stepped outside of Capitol Hill on Sunday when he blasted the attorney general's agency for allowing the statute of limitations to lapse on Hunter Biden's tax felonies, echoing an exchange from the House Judiciary Committee hearing last Wednesday.

"Burisma, I think, captures it all because Hunter Biden gets put on the board of Burisma, gets paid a lot of money. That's fact number one. Fact number two, he wasn't qualified to be on the board. Fact number three, the Burisma executives ask him, ‘Can you help us with the pressure we are facing?’ Fact number four, Joe Biden gets the prosecutor fired, uses American tax dollars, leverages American tax dollars to accomplish that," he told FOX News' Maria Bartiromo.

"And what does the Garland Justice Department do? They tried to sweep it all under the rug, so much so that they allow the statute of limitations to lapse for the most serious tax felonies, tax concerns Hunter Biden had in 2014 and 2015. They let it lapse because those were the years that dealt with the Burisma income, and they were going to sweep it all under the rug," he continued.

His comments come after Garland's hours-long testimony at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week dominated headlines and saw a spat between Garland and Jordan on Wednesday, to which Garland responded that the investigation was being carried out by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, and that he would have to be asked about the statute of limitations' expiration instead.

Garland, in his testimony, maintained that he and Weiss never discussed details regarding the Hunter Biden investigation, while making clear that Weiss had full authority over the probe.

Garland also stressed during his testimony that he is "not the president’s lawyer," and that the Justice Department’s "job is to follow the facts and the law, and that is what we do."

"We're going to continue to do our constitutional duty of oversight and, as the Speaker announced two weeks ago, we are now in an impeachment inquiry phase of that oversight," Jordan said Sunday. "We've got a number of witnesses in the DOJ we want to depose, and David Weiss is committed to come in front of the committee on October 18, so we look forward to that."

House Republicans remain determined to probe the Biden family's alleged shady business practices as multiple representatives have cited evidence obtained from emails along with whistleblower claims.

