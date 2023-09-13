Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

Garland to testify at House Judiciary Committee amid probe into DOJ's alleged politicization

Garland will testify Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:00 am

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify next week before the House Judiciary Committee amid allegations that the federal investigation into President Biden’s son has been influenced by politics.

The committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced the hearing, titled "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice," will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference in June. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"The hearing, ‘Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,’ will examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland," the committee’s announcement states.

The House Judiciary Committee has been investigating the alleged politicization of the Justice Department throughout the Biden administration.

Jim Jordan speaks before House subcommittee

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Most recently, IRS whistleblowers came to Congress to testify that prosecutorial decisions made throughout the years-long federal investigation into Hunter Biden have been influenced by politics.

Garland denies interfering with Hunter Biden probe in first comments since whistleblower claims released Video

Those whistleblowers claimed David Weiss, who served as U.S. attorney for Delaware and led the investigation, requested special counsel authority and charging authority but was denied by the main Justice Department.

Amid pressure, Garland appointed Weiss special counsel in August with jurisdiction over the Hunter Biden investigation and any other issues that have come up, or may come up, related to that probe.

The hearing comes amid a formal impeachment inquiry against President Biden. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

