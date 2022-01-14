Rep. Gallagher on 'America's Newsroom': The Biden administration is 'governing for Twitter'

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said Friday on "America's Newsroom" that President Biden and his administration are governing for Twitter rather than the American people.

BIDEN REELING AFTER MAJOR LOSSES ON FILIBUSTER, VACCINES AND MORE TO START 2022

MIKE GALLAGHER: It seems to me the deeper problem in the White House right now is that the president is governing for Twitter and not for the American people. I mean all these things they keep saying. ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ insisting voter ID is Jim Crow. I mean they keep saying this stuff. It’s all a Twitter media hallucination. And I’m genuinely wondering, and I have some Democratic colleagues who behind closed doors are wondering where this is coming from and whether the president is actually getting access to the full scope of the facts and whether he’s purposely being kept in the dark.

