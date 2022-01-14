Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Gallagher on 'America's Newsroom': The Biden administration is 'governing for Twitter'

Gallagher says the administrations' inflammatory comments are all a 'Twitter media hallucination'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden is governing for Twitter, not the American people: Rep. Gallagher Video

Biden is governing for Twitter, not the American people: Rep. Gallagher

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., says that inflammatory claims by the Biden administration is the result of a ‘Twitter media hallucination.’

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said Friday on "America's Newsroom" that President Biden and his administration are governing for Twitter rather than the American people. 

BIDEN REELING AFTER MAJOR LOSSES ON FILIBUSTER, VACCINES AND MORE TO START 2022

MIKE GALLAGHER: It seems to me the deeper problem in the White House right now is that the president is governing for Twitter and not for the American people. I mean all these things they keep saying. ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ insisting voter ID is Jim Crow. I mean they keep saying this stuff. It’s all a Twitter media hallucination. And I’m genuinely wondering, and I have some Democratic colleagues who behind closed doors are wondering where this is coming from and whether the president is actually getting access to the full scope of the facts and whether he’s purposely being kept in the dark.  

WATCH BILL HEMMER AND DANA PERINO'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Rep. Gallagher: I think we’re seeing the collapse of the Biden presidency Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.