Rep. Gallagher on 'Fox & Friends': The modern left is turning off patriotic Americans with authoritarianism

While Republicans are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to switch parties, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the modern left is turning people off with authoritarianism. Gallagher said the left's demonization efforts may cause Manchin to leave the Democratic Party or decide to caucus with Senate Republicans.

GROWING NUMBER OF REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS BECKON MANCHIN TO SWITCH PARTIES: ‘WE’D WELCOME HIM’

MIKE GALLAGHER: Well, I think it’s unlikely, it is Christmas, so anything is possible. But I suspect even Santa is not that generous to us. Maybe, the only thing that could convince him to switch or register as an independent and caucus with the Republicans, which is far more likely. Is if the left, the far left continues this relentless demonization of Joe Manchin. I was listening to your segment of Aaron Rodgers and, obviously, you know I represent Title Town U.S.A. here. I do think that illustrates just how authoritarian the modern left is right now and not open to free speech or dissent of any kind.

I think that relentless pressure turns off a lot of people who may not be card-carrying Republicans, are simply patriotic Americans that want to speak their mind and don’t feel like, you know, the science is settled on every single issue and we have to genuflect to the patron saint Anthony Fauci every single day. Maybe that convinces him. I think it’s unlikely, I suspect Mitch McConnell has offered him every single committee chairmanship that exists in the United States Senate.

