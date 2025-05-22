Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

FTC launches probe of far-left group Media Matters over allegations of advertiser collusion against Musk's X

Elon Musk previously filed a lawsuit against the left-wing group over a 'intentionally deceptive' study

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Matt Whitaker: Media Matters manufactured this evidence Video

Matt Whitaker: Media Matters manufactured this evidence

Former Trump acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker analyzes Elon Musk going after Media Matters for their alleged smear against X, formerly known as Twitter, on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reportedly launched an investigation into the far-left advocacy group Media Matters For America over its activism targeting tech billionaire Elon Musk's X. 

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the FTC had sent a letter to Media Matters inquiring about whether it had illegally colluded with advertisers in order to harm Musk's social media platform.

Media Matters For America did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment. 

JUDGE ALLOWS LAWSUIT BY ELON MUSK'S X AGAINST LEFT-WING MEDIA MATTERS TO PROCEED

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reportedly launched a probe into the far-left group Media Matters For America.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reportedly launched a probe into the far-left group Media Matters For America.

In 2023, major advertisers including IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate and Paramount fled X after Media Matters published a report alleging their ads were appearing alongside antisemitic content. 

However, Musk filed a lawsuit against the liberal group, alleging it "completely misrepresented the real user experience" in order to mislead advertisers and manipulated the algorithms that curate users' feeds to get "racist, incendiary content" to appear next to large advertisers' paid posts. Attorneys representing X said the report was "intentionally deceptive" and caused financial harm.

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO MEDIA MATTERS FOR ‘POTENTIALLY FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY'

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters in 2023 over what he alleged was a misleading study meant to drive advertisers away from X.

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters in 2023 over what he alleged was a misleading study meant to drive advertisers away from X. (Getty)

Last August, a judge in Texas allowed Musk's lawsuit against Media Matters to proceed. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into Media Matters for "potential fraudulent activity." Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey also launched a probe looking into "potentially unlawful business practices."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Could this case bankrupt Media Matters? Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.