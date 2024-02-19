Friend of American woman who disappeared in Spain after sending strange messages speaks out: 'Very, very odd'

After 40-year-old Ana Maria Knezevic disappeared in Madrid, Spain, a friend spoke out on her behalf Monday on Fox News.

Knezevic moved into a Madrid apartment in December, amid divorce proceedings from her Serbian husband.

At the beginning of February, authorities said that Knezevic mysteriously disappeared from her apartment rental in Spain. Shortly after her sudden disappearance, authorities said that a man, his identity obscured by a motorcycle helmet, was captured on grainy footage disabling the security cameras at Knezevic's apartment.

OHIO WOMAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, CHILD ENDANGERMENT AFTER DISAPPEARING WITH 5-YEAR-OLD FOSTER SON

Knezevic's friend, Sanna Rameau, told Fox News in an interview that she was highly suspicious of text messages sent from her friend's phone.

"I met someone wonderful!!" the first message reads. "He has a summer house about 2h from Madrid. We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I'll call you when I get back."

"Yesterday after therapy I needed a walk and he approached me on the street! Amazing connection. Like I never had before," the second message reads.

"First of all, that is not how she writes," Rameau said in response to the messages.

"Everything is very strange with that message. It's not something that she would do. It's not at all like her. It was written in a sense that I didn't recognize it. Ana is my best friend. I know how she expresses herself, I know how she writes. And it just did not sound like her at all."

While Ana received messages in English from her friend, she also said that messages in Spanish were sent to a close friend of Knezevic in Barcelona from her phone.

"According to her family, who is Spanish speaking, and her friend, obviously, when they read the message, they said it looks like it was [put together] by a translator," calling the messages "very, very odd."

Rameau said that it was not normal for Knezevic to be out of contact with her friends and family.

KENTUCKY GIRL FOR WHOM AMBER ALERT WAS ISSUED IS FOUND, FATHER ARRESTED

"We have, I want to say, almost daily contact. She tells me everything about what she's doing. She's spent a lot of time in Madrid, and this time she went there on December 27," Rameau said.

"For her to meet a random person in the streets of Madrid [and] go off into some house? No, that is not like Ana," she added.

Police in Madrid and Fort Lauderdale were notified of Kenzevic's disappearance and have launched investigations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.