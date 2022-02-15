Canadian Freedom Convoy spokesman mocks Trudeau for invoking emergency powers: 'We were all laughing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Freedom Convoy spokesman Benjamin Dichter commented on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking emergency powers to squelch the blockade protest against COVID-19 mandates on Tuesday's "Hannity."

BENJAMIN DICHTER: When I say peacefully protesting, I would call it more of a demonstration because what are we guilty of? Some trucks parked illegally? Okay, I'm not sure that that warrants the response from the government. But one of the things that they did include in this emergency act is it forces tow truck companies under duress to come in and tow the trucks. And if they refuse to tow the trucks, then the government can say, "Fine, we're canceling your business license and fining you."

[Trudeau] said in his press conference that he's not going to call in the military, and we were all laughing because our response was, "Yeah, you tried that last week and the military said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks – this is not in within our purview.’" And many of us have families in military and policing, and that's how we found out. So you know what they say? A general without an army is a fool. Justin Trudeau just hasn't realized that yet.

