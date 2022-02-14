Canadian truckers: Ambassador Bridge reopens after at least 2 dozen arrested: LIVE UPDATES

Expand / Collapse search
Published
Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

Ambassador Bridge reopens after at least 2 dozen arrested during protests

Police arrest a person as they walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Ambassador Bridge reopened late Sunday following nearly a week of protests over COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again,” the bridge's owner, Detroit International Bridge Co., said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Police moved in on protesters Sunday and arrested at least 25 people, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno said 25 to 30 people were arrested and charged with mischief.

The bridge links Windsor, Ontario, and numerous Canadian automotive plants with Detroit.

