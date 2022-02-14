Canadian truckers: Ambassador Bridge reopens after at least 2 dozen arrested: LIVE UPDATES

Ambassador Bridge reopens after at least 2 dozen arrested during protests

The Ambassador Bridge reopened late Sunday following nearly a week of protests over COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again,” the bridge's owner, Detroit International Bridge Co., said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Police moved in on protesters Sunday and arrested at least 25 people, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno said 25 to 30 people were arrested and charged with mischief.

The bridge links Windsor, Ontario, and numerous Canadian automotive plants with Detroit.