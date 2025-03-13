Frank Stallone reflects on big brother Sylvester's surprise onstage moment with President Trump

EXCLUSIVE — Frank Stallone offered praise for President Donald Trump's agenda while reflecting on big brother Sylvester's "cat's out of the bag" moment, where the actor ebulliently introduced the then-president-elect as "the second George Washington" in November.

"We are in the presence of a really mythical character. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe," Sylvester said while introducing Trump at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago. "When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world because, without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We've got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"

Frank said that while his brother's fans probably weren't surprised by his ideological leanings, Sylvester left little to the imagination that day about his politics.

"You know, he was kind of cloistered about it before because, you know, he's got three daughters, and he just didn't want the heat to come down," Frank told Fox News Digital. "But when he was at that Trump thing, and he went up and said he was like George Washington — that was impromptu. He wasn't supposed to go up to say anything. They said, go on, go up there. And he's, you know, he's very glib. He knows that stuff. And he said it. And I said, 'well, the cat's out of the bag now.'"

"I mean, I think everyone knew he was conservative, but like, the cat's out of the bag now, buddy," Frank continued. "And so, you know, that's the way it is. And that's what makes America great. You're allowed to like who you want. And I don't think. I don't care who it is. You know, you're allowed to love who you want, like who you want and just do your thing. As long as you're not bothering anybody, dude? You know, who cares?"

Trump named Stallone as one of his ambassadors to Hollywood, along with Mel Gibson and Jon Voight, in January.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Frank has been very open about his own conservative political views and was asked if he has ever received any backlash for being so outspoken, especially after his friend Robert Davi revealed he was concerned he wouldn't get the call for "Goonies 2" because of his politics.

"Maybe not blatantly, but at this point, you know, I was pretty good with my money," Stallone told Fox News Digital. "You know, my career is going to be where it is, you know? I mean, I'm that guy… But you know, a lot of people I know in the business are, you know, pretty fair-minded. You don't have to be conservative. But they're not, they're not like woke, you know what I mean?… And I'm not a political pundit at all. I'm just the concerned American that's been here long enough to see the decline of everything, you know and that's my thing. I'm not. I'm not Charlie Kirk."

"I mean, these guys are really real political guys," he added. "I mean, they know the ins and outs. I wouldn't want to debate them on it. I just debate on common sense, what I think is wrong, what I think is right. It just seems very simple. Crime is not good. Homelessness is not good. You know, spending billions and trillions of dollars on nonsense. We already know, it's not a good look, you know?"

Frank pivoted to praising Trump's recent joint session address to Congress and criticizing the Democrats who didn't stand for any of his remarks, including the more emotional moments like when he recognized 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel, and two grieving mothers. Allyson and Lauren Phillips, the mother and sister of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant, were in the audience, as well as Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, was sexually assaulted and murdered by strangulation by two illegal immigrants in their 20s.

"I thought President Trump's speech last night was classic," Frank said. "I thought, you know, the thing is. What? He's so — he's so irreverent. That's what makes him funny. He just lays it out. And of course, you know, I think the Democrats — what broke my heart, when you had a few of these mothers there that their daughters were brutally murdered. You had that little kid with brain cancer. You had the — one of them stood up, no clapping."

"Nah, I said this is it. Just heartless. No soul. I don't care what party you are. How can your heart not break for these young mothers that had their children brutally murdered? And they just sat there like this. Texting. It just shows you how out of touch they were. And it's a real big topic today that just did not help their party at all. I mean, anybody with a soul," he continued.

He added, "I mean, how can you not feel bad? And they didn't and Trump was right, he goes, 'if I did the greatest discovery in the world, they'd still just sit there.' But just like a smug look, you know."

Some Democrats did speak out after the address to admit staying silent during that particular moment was not a good look.

"He is going to get things done," Frank said of Trump. "His ego is such, he will get it done. And that's why I think it's incredible. I mean, I honest to God, with him and Vance in this new administration, for once in the last — I feel safe, I really do. There's a different vibe going out there. I think people are becoming a little more emboldened. I think people are going to feel more safe."

Stallone said he's still practicing his music and playing concerts, and he's also got some "acting parts in the works."

"I've had ups and downs," he said. "It's been a great journey. It's been a great ride, man, because you know what I can say, I really did what I loved to do. I really love it. I mean, you know, it's even though I'm getting older, I'm in good physical shape. I can still go out and do two hours and stuff, but I love it. How many people can say they really love what they do? Not many."