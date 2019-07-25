Frank Luntz: Political discourse 'out of control now' in Congress

Language and rhetoric used by members of Congress and the mainstream media is becoming more heated, according to pollster Frank Luntz.

One such exchange -- between U.S. Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Chip Roy, R-Texas -- shows the political discourse has reached an extreme point, Luntz claimed Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"It's out of control now," he said.

In a House Oversight Committee hearing, members voted to approve a subpoena of private email accounts of first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Roy blasted the proceedings, comparing them to Wednesday's hearings featuring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"This is a fishing expedition for political purposes, which we saw on high display yesterday," Roy said. "This is the face of the Democratic Party. This is the face of your Congress today, America,"

From the other side of the dais, Democrat Connolly shot back at the Republican Roy.

"Shame on my colleague from Texas -- to question the motivation of Democrats," the Virginia lawmaker said.

"Yeah, I know, we've heard from you," Connolly said after Roy responded and repeated his sentiment. "America deserves better than what it heard from Mr. Roy."

In his interview with Laura Ingraham, Luntz suggested Roy could have posed his statement in the form of a question -- which would get observers to think critically about what the exchange showed.

"Because, you're much more effective if you ask the question, and your viewer responds to it. Because then they're answering it in their minds," he said.

