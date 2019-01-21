Democratic lawmaker calls Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani a 'crazy old uncle'

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., on Monday said that President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani sounds like a “crazy old uncle” for retracting a statement he made concerning a supposed conversation Trump had during the 2016 presidential campaign with former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Giuliani told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that conversations between Trump and Cohen about a potential Trump Tower Moscow project took place "throughout 2016" and could have been “up to as far as October, November" 2016.

GIULIANI '100 PERCENT' CERTAIN TRUMP NEVER TOLD COHEN TO LIE TO CONGRESS

But on Monday, Giuliani walked back those comments, saying they were “hypothetical and not based on conversations I had with the president.”

Connolly told CNN’s ‘The Situation Room’ with Wolf Blitzer: “It’s been a remarkable thing to see and one wonders if everything’s all right with Rudy Giuliani or is this a Machiavellian plan to cede ground for a huge retreat.”

“He sounds like a crazy old uncle, in contradicting himself and in admitting things for the White House and Giuliani have steadfastly, absolutely denied,” Connolly added.