Frank Luntz: Bloomberg, Warren have 'no defense' for continuing their candidacies after Super Tuesday results

Pollster Frank Luntz told Fox News Tuesday that dismal showings on Super Tuesday by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg prove they have no reason to continue their quest for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"This is a two-person race right now," Luntz said. "Tomorrow, if Mike Bloomberg has not dropped out and Elizabeth Warren hasn't dropped out, they have no defense for their candidacy any longer."

Luntz noted that the African-American vote has solidified behind Joe Biden and that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is seeing solidarity among his core supporters as well.

The pollster added that Warren has proved herself to be a masterful debater, and credited her with helping tank Bloomberg's candidacy by challenging his record as mayor of the Big Apple and as a businessman in last month's Nevada debate. Meanwhile, Biden had an "outstanding" debate in South Carolina.

At the same time, Luntz remarked, "Michael Bloomberg quite frankly was awful in the last few debates," while Warren has "collapse[d]" among progressive voters, the vast majority of whom appear to have picked Sanders over her.

If nothing else, Luntz said the Democratic primary results to this point in the race prove that votes cannot be bought.

"They didn't vote Tom Steyer, they didn't vote for Mike Bloomberg," he said. "Quite frankly, they don't like billionaires."