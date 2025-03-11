Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Fox News surpasses broadcasters ABC, CBS, NBC in primetime viewership during first week of March

'The Five' maintains its status as the most-watched cable news program averaging 4.7 million total viewers

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Dems aren’t just protesting Trump, they’re protesting each other, says Watters Video

Dems aren’t just protesting Trump, they’re protesting each other, says Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Democrats have been incorporating excessive swearing into social appearances on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News Channel continues to reach new heights during President Donald Trump's historic second term, this time surpassing the three major broadcasters in primetime. 

During the week of March 3, Fox News averaged a whopping 4.8 million total viewers in primetime, topping CBS's 4.2 million, NBC's 3.4 million and ABC's 2.6 million, according to Nielsen Media Research. 

"Jesse Watters Primetime" was the most-watched show in primetime, averaging 4.4 million total viewers and 554,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of ages 25-54 during the 8 p.m. ET timeslot. "Hannity" maintained its dominance in the 9 p.m. ET timeslot, averaging 3.7 million total viewers with 503,000 in the key demo. 

FOX NEWS' MASSIVE GROWTH SUSTAINABLE UNDER TRUMP, FOX CORPORATION COO SAYS

Fox News primetime line up

Fox News' primetime programming surpassed the three major broadcasters during the week of March 3. (Fox News)

"Gutfeld!" continues crushing its liberal late-night counterparts, averaging 3.7 million total viewers with 488,000 in the key demo in the 10 p.m. ET timeslot. CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" trailed behind with 1.8 million viewers and just 272,000 in the key demo, followed by ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with 1.5 million viewers and 246,000 in the key demo and NBC's "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" with 1.04 million viewers and 235,000 in the key demo.

"The Five" holds its title as the most-watched show on all cable news, averaging 4.7 million total viewers and 523,000 in the key demo, reaching a bigger audience in the 5 p.m. ET timeslot than the most recent "Saturday Night Live" hosted by Lady Gaga. 

OVER 10 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED FOX NEWS' INAUGURATION COVERAGE, CRUSHING ALL OTHER NETWORKS

The Five

"The Five" maintained its status as the most-watched program on cable news, averaging a whopping 4.7 million viewers. 

"Special Report with Bret Baier" led in the 6 p.m. ET timeslot with 3.6 million total viewers with 413,000 in the key demo, as did "The Ingraham Angle" in the 7 p.m. ET timeslot with 3.4 million total viewers with 423,000 in the key demo. Additionally, "FOX News @ Night," anchored by Trace Gallagher, secured 2 million total viewers and 321,000 in the key demo during its post-primetime 11 p.m. ET timeslot. 

FOX NEWS CHANNEL HAS BEST FEBRUARY IN NETWORK HISTORY, CRUSHES CNN AND MSNBC

Last week, Fox News was by far the most-watched network during Trump's joint address to Congress, ahead of all broadcast and cable news competitors. 

A whopping 10.7 million total viewers, including 1.9 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, tuned in to Fox News' coverage of Trump's highly-anticipated joint address to Congress from 9:15-11 p.m. ET, which was the longest address to Congress by any president. 

Martha MacCallum Bret Baier co-anchor special coverage

Fox News' Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier co-anchored special coverage of President Trump's joint address to Congress. (Fox News Channel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The three major broadcast networks trailed in comparison, with ABC coming in second with 6.3 million total viewers, followed by CBS with four million and NBC with 3.9 million. Both CNN and MSNBC failed to crack two million total viewers as they virtually tied at 1.9 million viewers each, with CNN edging out MSNBC in the key demo, 585,000 to 237,000, respectively. Fox News obtained a staggering 74% of the total cable news audience share, 70% among audience members in the key demo. 

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-anchored Fox News' special coverage of Trump's address, along with "The Five" co-hosts Dana Perino and Harold Ford Jr., Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume and FOX Business host Larry Kudlow. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.