Fox News surpasses broadcasters ABC, CBS, NBC in primetime viewership during first week of March

Fox News Channel continues to reach new heights during President Donald Trump's historic second term, this time surpassing the three major broadcasters in primetime.

During the week of March 3, Fox News averaged a whopping 4.8 million total viewers in primetime, topping CBS's 4.2 million, NBC's 3.4 million and ABC's 2.6 million, according to Nielsen Media Research.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" was the most-watched show in primetime, averaging 4.4 million total viewers and 554,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of ages 25-54 during the 8 p.m. ET timeslot. "Hannity" maintained its dominance in the 9 p.m. ET timeslot, averaging 3.7 million total viewers with 503,000 in the key demo.

"Gutfeld!" continues crushing its liberal late-night counterparts, averaging 3.7 million total viewers with 488,000 in the key demo in the 10 p.m. ET timeslot. CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" trailed behind with 1.8 million viewers and just 272,000 in the key demo, followed by ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with 1.5 million viewers and 246,000 in the key demo and NBC's "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" with 1.04 million viewers and 235,000 in the key demo.

"The Five" holds its title as the most-watched show on all cable news, averaging 4.7 million total viewers and 523,000 in the key demo, reaching a bigger audience in the 5 p.m. ET timeslot than the most recent "Saturday Night Live" hosted by Lady Gaga.

"Special Report with Bret Baier" led in the 6 p.m. ET timeslot with 3.6 million total viewers with 413,000 in the key demo, as did "The Ingraham Angle" in the 7 p.m. ET timeslot with 3.4 million total viewers with 423,000 in the key demo. Additionally, "FOX News @ Night," anchored by Trace Gallagher, secured 2 million total viewers and 321,000 in the key demo during its post-primetime 11 p.m. ET timeslot.

Last week, Fox News was by far the most-watched network during Trump's joint address to Congress, ahead of all broadcast and cable news competitors.

A whopping 10.7 million total viewers, including 1.9 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, tuned in to Fox News' coverage of Trump's highly-anticipated joint address to Congress from 9:15-11 p.m. ET, which was the longest address to Congress by any president.

The three major broadcast networks trailed in comparison, with ABC coming in second with 6.3 million total viewers, followed by CBS with four million and NBC with 3.9 million. Both CNN and MSNBC failed to crack two million total viewers as they virtually tied at 1.9 million viewers each, with CNN edging out MSNBC in the key demo, 585,000 to 237,000, respectively. Fox News obtained a staggering 74% of the total cable news audience share, 70% among audience members in the key demo.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-anchored Fox News' special coverage of Trump's address, along with "The Five" co-hosts Dana Perino and Harold Ford Jr., Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume and FOX Business host Larry Kudlow.