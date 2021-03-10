Fox News' late-night program 'Gutfeld!' to kick off on April 5

Fox News Channel host Greg Gutfeld’s new weekday program "Gutfeld!" will debut on Monday, April 5, the network announced on Wednesday, and the namesake host feels it will stand out from boring late-night competition.

"If you cannot tell the other late night shows apart, join the club. They're as bland as string cheese and not nearly as appetizing. It's the same jokes, the same assumptions, probably the same writers, all reading the same columns from the same hacks in the New York Times. So we aren't going to be like them," Gutfeld said.

"If you want something different, that isn't afraid to take a risk and call out hypocrisy on all sides, check out ‘Gutfeld!’ And if you don't, no hard feelings. Although I will hate you forever," he added.

Gutfeld will continue as co-host of "The Five" in addition to hosting his new late-night program. The highly rated "The Greg Gutfeld Show" will air its final episode on Saturday before the namesake host expands his late-night offerings to five nights per week at 11 p.m. ET.

"People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday timeslot. With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late night television stars," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said last month when plans were first announced.

"FOX News @ Night" with Shannon Bream will move to 12 a.m., increasing Fox News’ original weekday programming to 21 hours per day.

"Gutfeld!" will examine the news of the day with a satirical approach that aims to offer refreshing and light-hearted takes on headlines.

Comedians Joe DeVito and Joe Machi will join the "Gutfeld!" team, along with multiple FNC personalities, actors, politicians, veterans, and comedians. FNC contributor Tom Shillue will also be featured on "Gutfeld!"

In 2020, Gutfeld’s show had its best year ever, averaging 2.5 million viewers. "The Greg Gutfeld Show" also was the most-watched weekend show among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 400,000. It even outdrew many late-night programs on broadcast networks, including ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

A replacement for Gutfeld’s Saturday night primetime spot will be announced at a later date.

Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007 after a successful career in the magazine industry. He has authored five New York Times bestselling books including, "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help."