Fox News to host Nikki Haley town hall ahead of South Carolina primary

Fox News Channel announced Thursday that it will host a town hall featuring former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley ahead of the upcoming South Carolina primary.

"America Reports" co-anchor John Roberts will moderate the one-hour pre-taped event in Columbia, South Carolina, airing Sunday, February 18th at 5 p.m. ET with an encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET.

Haley will be expected to take questions on issues impacting voters and what her campaign strategy will be in her home state of South Carolina.

TRUMP TO JOIN ‘THE INGRAHAM ANGLE’ FOR FOX NEWS TOWN HALL AHEAD OF SOUTH CAROLINA GOP PRIMARY

It was also announced this week that former President Trump will appear for a separate town hall in South Carolina with Fox News' Laura Ingraham that will air Tuesday Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET. on "The Ingraham Angle."

Trump will face questions about domestic and foreign policy issues facing the nation as well as his ongoing legal battles, his potential vice-presidential picks and much more.

The Republican South Carolina primary will be on Feb. 24.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL MARKS ‘ANOTHER HISTORIC FEAT’ BY OUTDRAWING MSNBC, CNN FOR 22 STRAIGHT YEARS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley is the only GOP rival who remains standing against Trump, who maintains his status as the primary frontunner following his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The former South Carolina governor is expected to face an uphill battle in her home state. The RealClearPolitics average has Trump leading her by over 30 points. However, Haley vows to remain in the race as the sole alternative to Trump as she argues that the country needs a leader of a different generation in the White House.