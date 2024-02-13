Trump to join ‘The Ingraham Angle’ for Fox News town hall ahead of South Carolina GOP primary

Former President Trump will join Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham for a special town hall event from Spartanburg, South Carolina ahead of the state’s Republican primary.

Trump will appear on "The Ingraham Angle" for a pre-taped one-hour event on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET. The town hall will focus on both domestic and foreign policy challenges facing America, and solutions for addressing them, before the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24.

Ingraham’s town hall will also examine a potential shift in how minorities feel about former President Trump, along with questions about his ongoing legal battles, potential vice-presidential selection and more.

Fox News also dominated both MSNBC and CNN during special coverage of both the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, and the network’s town hall with Trump co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum topped CNN’s debate with Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis that aired the same night.

Ingraham’s last interview with Trump was in Feb. 2022. During the 2024 Republican primary cycle, she has interviewed DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

