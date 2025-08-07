Fox News host Greg Gutfeld set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's ‘Tonight Show’ Thursday night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel host Greg Gutfeld will appear on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday.

The "Gutfeld!" namesake will join Fallon from the iconic Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center, a stone’s throw from FOX News Media’s New York City headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

"It’s the biggest crossover since the Harlem Globetrotters visited 'The Golden Girls,’" Gutfeld joked when informing Fox News viewers last week.

"It looks like I’ll be on with the Jonas Brothers, which is great, I haven’t seen them in a while. A lot of people don’t know this, but I was one of the original members until they booted me out for being too hot," Gutfeld added. "But it should be fun. Fallon seems like a great, genuine guy who wants to make people laugh instead of putting them to bed angrier than ‘The View’ at a salad bar."

FOX NEWS' GREG GUTFELD DOMINATES LATE-NIGHT TELEVISION RATINGS AS CBS ENDS COLBERT'S 'LATE SHOW'

Gutfeld said that "unlike the other guys" Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the NBC late-night host doesn’t reside in a liberal echo chamber.

"Sitting with me proves he’s not afraid of upsetting his peers or afraid of my mesmerizing charm," Gutfeld said.

"Remember, he was destroyed for humanizing [President] Trump by messing up his hair. The angry mob wanted a brutal take-down, but Jimmy did something different. He had fun, which is criminal to the liberal hive," he continued.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES ALL OF TELEVISION IN JULY, CNN HITS ROCK BOTTOM AMONG KEY DEMO

Indeed, Trump agreed and let Fallon reach out and ruffle his iconic hair in 2016 — a jester that irked many on the left.

"If he wants to run his fingers through my hair, I will not complain. After all, the last time he did that, the guy became president," Gutfeld said.

Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" is the most-watched late-night program on television and regularly outdraws late-night offerings on NBC, CBS and ABC. Gutfeld is also co-host of "The Five," alongside Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., which finished July as the most-watched news program in America.

The Jonas Brothers and Good Charlotte are also scheduled to be guests on Thursday’s edition of "The Tonight Show," which airs on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE