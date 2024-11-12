Fox News Channel finishes election week as most-watched network in all of TV, crushes CNN and MSNBC

Fox News Channel finished a historic election week as the most-watched network in all of television.

Fox News Channel averaged 2.6 million total day viewers during the week of November 4-10, finishing as the only cable network to crack the 1-million viewer plateau. Fox News more than doubled runner-up MSNBC’s audience, as the liberal network averaged 967,000 total day viewers to finish second.

Ratings-challenged CNN averaged only 720,000 total viewers to finish fourth, behind third-place ESPN.

Fox News walloped the competition during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 4.3 million viewers to finish with twice the audience of No. 2 ESPN’s 2.1 million average.

MSNBC finished with 1.5 million average primetime viewers and CNN settled for 1.2 million as Fox News topped the liberal networks combined.

This marked Fox News Channel’s best week in both primetime and total day viewers since November 2020. Fox News had a commanding 61% of the cable news audience share during election week.

Fox News also topped broadcast competition among weekday primetime viewers, averaging 5.4 million viewers to beat ABC’s 4.9 million viewers, as well as CBS and NBC.

Fox News also dominated cable news among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, averaging 472,000 total day viewers from the critical group and 872,000 during primetime to thump MSNBC and CNN in both measurables.

On Election Day, FOX News Media’s primetime coverage of election night across Fox News Channel, FOX Network, FOX Business Network and Fox News Digital topped all television networks with nearly 13.6 million viewers and 4.4 million in the key demo.

Fox News’ "Democracy 2024" primetime coverage co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum averaged nearly 10.3 million in total viewers and 3.1 million in the 25-54 key demo. Fox News’ massive audience dominated competition in both categories and beat ABC, NBC, CBS and all cable news networks for the second election in a row.

Along the way, Fox News’ Decision Desk was the first major network to call the race for President-elect Donald Trump, who made history as only the second person in history to win non-consecutive White House terms.

The following day, Fox News’ special coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession speech continued to sweep the TV news competition, delivering 7.9 million viewers and 1.4 million in the demo coveted by advertisers.

MSNBC viewership has cratered since Election Day, as the liberal network shed nearly 60% of its audience compared to year-to-date totals. But Fox News programs have set multiple records during the historic week, as "Gutfeld!,’ "The Faulkner Focus" and "America Reports" all had their highest-rated weeks since the shows launched.

"The Five" averaged 5.3 million total viewers and 726,000 among the demo to finish as the No. 1 show in all of television.

Ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.