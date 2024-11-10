Joy Reid says Black women no longer interested in 'saving America' after betrayal by White female voters

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid declared Black women have lost interest in "saving America" as they grapple with the betrayal of White female voters who had a stronger-than-expected turnout in support of President-elect Donald Trump.

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, Reid spoke directly to White female progressives, telling them to keep Black women off their invite lists if they plan to organize in protest of Trump's victory.

"I just want to give some free advice to the White progressive women who may be thinking about marching against the Trump victory, maybe putting back on the P-word hats and doing that thing, I would just say probably don't send any of those invites to any Black women. I'm just going to tell you right now they're not coming," she said.

"Like, I'm pretty sure Black women have resigned from the ‘Save America’ coalition,' ‘Save Democracy’ coalition and definitely the ‘Save the Democratic Party’ coalition," Reid added.

Last week as the grim results rolled in for Harris, Reid blamed White women for her North Carolina loss, telling MSNBC viewers, "Black voters came through for Kamala Harris, White women voters did not."

"It’s a state where women lost their reproductive rights, where there was a very heavy push to get women to focus on not … putting back into the White House the person who was responsible for taking those rights away. And restoring them. But that message obviously was not enough to get enough White women to vote for Vice President Harris, a fellow woman," she said.

"This will be the second opportunity that White women in this country have had to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy," Reid continued, referencing Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss. "If people aren’t receptive to it, and if people vote more party line, or more on race than on gender, and on protecting their gender, there’s really not much more that you can do."

Reid doubled down in her TikTok video Saturday, claiming that Black women are retreating back into their own communities as they try to process Harris' loss.

"I would just keep those invites maybe among your own friends because … I think Black women are now [focused] on the ‘save Black women, prioritize Black men and prioritize Black communities, Black businesses, and the Black spaces.' But save America, save the Democratic Party? Yeah, I don't think that's happening."

Trump overperformed his 2020 returns among many key demographics, including White female voters, who voted roughly 52% for Trump – 46% for Harris, despite her campaign's efforts to lock down the voting bloc on the issue of reproductive rights, according to AP VoteCast.

Democrats and media pundits have rushed to blame the voting bloc for costing Harris the election. "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin singled out White female voters that she claimed "voted against their reproductive health freedoms," while MSNBC host Alex Wagner expressed sadness over Trump-supporting "White non-college-educated" women voting against the interest of their "Black and Brown sisters," lamenting the "loss of allyship" from White women after they "get married."

Trump swept every battleground state and is poised to win the national popular vote as well. Trump has also clinched the most lopsided victory in the Electoral College since Barack Obama's win in 2012.