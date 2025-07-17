Fox News Digital marks its best quarter ever in multiplatform unique visitors, continues YouTube domination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital has made history with its highest quarter ever in multiplatform unique visitors.

During the second quarter of 2025, Fox News Digital averaged a whopping 138 million monthly total digital multiplatform unique visitors, according to Comscore.

Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in multiplatform minutes among key news brands – including CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times and USA Today – with a whopping 12.1 billion, a 31% increase from Q2 2024.

CNN came in a distant second with 4 billion multiplatform minutes but suffered a 27% decrease compared to last year. The New York Times came in third with 3.8 billion multiplatform minutes, a 22% decrease year-over-year.

Fox News Digital also trounced all news brands among multiplatform views, reaching 5.8 billion, an increase of 19% from the second quarter last year. The Times came in second with 4.4 billion multiplatform views, down 4%, followed by CNN with 2.8 billion multiplatform views, down 18% year over year.

Fox News Digital finished the quarter strong, leading all news brands in both multiplatform views and minutes during June, with year-over-year gains across the board.

Along the way, Fox News Digital crushed Q2 on YouTube with 1.2 billion views on the platform with a 122% increase year-over-year to lead all news brands, according to Emplifi.

On YouTube, Fox News topped MSNBC's one billion views, CNN's 659 million views, NBC News' 368 million views, ABC News' 345 million views, and CBS News' 164 million views.

FOX Business led all business brands on YouTube with 180 million views for the quarter.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, and the Washington Post have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.

Data courtesy of Comscore.