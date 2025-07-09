Americans overwhelmingly choose Fox News Channel for Independence Day week television viewing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millions of Americans celebrating Independence Day tuned into Fox News Channel as the cable network outdrew broadcast options NBC, CBS and ABC during weekday primetime.

Fox News averaged 2.8 million viewers during weekday primetime during the week of June 30 through July 6, compared to 2.4 million for NBC, two million for CBS and 1.9 million for ABC.

During the entire week, Fox News averaged 1.6 million total viewers and 225,000 among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 to lead all of cable. Fox News also commanded 65% of the primetime and total day cable news audience and aired the top 105 cable news telecasts of the week.

FOX NEWS LEAVES RIVALS IN THE DUST WITH HISTORIC Q2 RATINGS, POSTS VIEWERSHIP WINS OVER ABC, NBC, CBS

"The Five" averaged 3.7 million total viewers and 418,000 in the critical demo to lead cable news in both categories.

"Special Report with Bret Baier" averaged 2.8 million viewers, "The Ingraham Angle" averaged 2.8 million viewers and "Hannity" delivered 2.8 million. "Gutfeld!" averaged 3.1 million and "FOX News @ Night" secured 1.6 million viewers to help the network dominate cable news.

While Fox News outdrew broadcast networks during primetime, it also outpaced a variety of free TV options during daytime programming.

"The Will Cain Show," "America Reports," "Outnumbered," "The Story," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America’s Newsroom" outdrew "CBS Mornings," NBC’s "Today Third Hour" and ABC’s "GMA3."

FOX NEWS’ MASSIVE GROWTH SUSTAINABLE UNDER TRUMP, FOX CORPORATION COO SAYS

On July 4, as many Americans celebrated with backyard gatherings, barbecue and fireworks, Fox News averaged 2.1 million total viewers and 319,000 among the demo, for a 50% increase year-over-year among total viewers and a staggering 108% increase in the demo. Comparatively, CNN managed only 532,000 total viewers and 139,000 in the demo for double-digit declines in both categories.

"The Big Weekend Show" averaged 1.7 million total viewers to lead cable news on Saturday, while "My View with Lara Trump" led the way in the key demo.

Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.6 million viewers to take the Sunday crown.

The success around July 4 comes after Fox News crushed cable news competitors and continued to close in on the broadcast competition during the second quarter of 2025.

Fox News Channel averaged 1.6 million total daytime viewers to lead all basic cable options during the second quarter, while topping MSNBC’s average audience of 596,000 and CNN’s 406,000 combined. Fox News has now been No. 1 in all of cable among total daytime viewers for 17 straight quarters.

During primetime, Fox News thumped all competitors with an average audience of 2.6 million. TNT finished second with 1.7 million, followed by MSNBC’s one million. CNN averaged only 538,000 to finish outside the top five cable networks.

CNN HAS 'TEARS ON THE HORIZON' AS WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY PLOTS NETWORK SPINOFF, INDUSTRY INSIDERS SAY

It was the sixth straight quarter that saw Fox News finish No. 1 among both total daytime and primetime viewers.

Fox News also surpassed ABC and NBC among viewers during the second quarter and topped CBS among both total viewers and the demo for the month of June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.