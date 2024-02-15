Fox News Digital kicks off 2024 at No. 1 in key metrics, besting CNN, New York Times

Fox News Digital maintained its dominance in key metrics in the first month of 2024, besting liberal news organizations like CNN and The New York Times.

In the month of January, Fox News Digital was No. 1 in multiplatform minutes with a whopping 3.3 billion, according to Comscore. CNN trailed in second with 1.9 billion multiplatform minutes followed by the Times with 1.6 billion multiplatform minutes. January 2024 marked Fox News Digital's 35th consecutive month leading among news sites.

Fox News Digital also led in multiplatform views for the 16th consecutive month with 1.7 billion while the Times came in second with 1.5 billion multiiplatform views and CNN placed third with 1.2 billion multiplatform views.

AMERICANS TURNED TO FOX NEWS DIGITAL IN 2023 AS PLATFORM FINISHES AS TOP-PERFORMING NEWS BRAND

The Fox News Mobile App bested CNN's mobile app in unique visitors last month, reaching 6 million versus CNN's 5.4 million.

Additionally, FoxBusiness.com continued its dominance over CNN Business in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views for more than 20 consecutive months in each metric.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL MARKS ‘ANOTHER HISTORIC FEAT’ BY OUTDRAWING MSNBC, CNN FOR 22 STRAIGHT YEARS

January was jam-packed with news, most predominantly the official kickoff to the GOP primary race where former President Trump handily defeated his rivals in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Media has become America's go-to news organization in both the digital world and on television. Last month marked Fox New Channel's 22nd straight years as the most-watched cable news network regularly trouncing CNN and MSNBC.

"Marking another historic feat is a true reflection of the unwavering dedication and outstanding talent that we have throughout the entire organization of Fox News Channel," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Since January 2002, Fox News has remained the most-watched cable news network across both total day and primetime among total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.