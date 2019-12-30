Mike Larson, Leslie Marshall square off over Senate Dem's claim that McConnell 'rigging' Trump impeachment trial

Radio talk show host Mike Larson and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall clashed on “Outnumbered Overtime” Monday over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to withhold the articles of impeachment against President Trump in a bid to gain leverage over the terms for a trial in the Senate.

“This is a continuing dance. They should get some theater awards for this,” Larson said. ”But it’s holding up the nation’s business -- Pelosi holding up the articles of impeachment and so forth,” he added.

PELOSI STANDS BY DELAY IN SENDING IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO SENATE, CALLS MCCONNELL A ‘ROGUE LEADER’

Larson argued that the Senate trial will not be rigged and that it would be conducted more fairly than the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

“This idea that, maybe, with a few more witnesses going deeper in those witnesses there would be some motherload of new ‘gotcha’ moments," he added. "They scoured this every which way now and the frustrating thing [is] they don’t want to have Trump be acquitted -- as he will be -- so this is the new normal.”

Marshall pushed back, saying that Pelosi will send the articles of impeachment under the condition that rules are decided by [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell.

“The bottom line is every Senator, Democrat or Republican, needs to cast their vote after all evidence have been presented, all witnesses are put forth, and if I were the president, not only would I take the stand, but I would want anyone -- John Bolton, for example, if they can exonerate me -- to be heard and the American people need to hear that as well.”

The remarks came after Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., accused McConnell of “rigging the system,”

"Is Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, going to try to rig this trial, working in lockstep with the president and his lawyers?" Van Hollen told ABC's "This Week." "Or is he going to allow a fair trial?"

"We keep hearing President Trump says he's going to be exonerated," Van Hollen added. "Look, if you have a rigged trial, there's no exoneration in acquittal."