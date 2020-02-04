Fox News outdraws liberal networks CNN, MSNBC during Iowa caucuses

Fox News averaged 4.3 million viewers during primetime on Monday night to dominate cable news during coverage of the bungled Iowa caucuses.

Fox’s coverage, co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, topped MSNBC’s 2.6 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET while CNN finished last. Fox News more than doubled CNN’s primetime average viewership of 1.8 million.

Fox News also finished with the most viewers among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 793,000 during primetime compared to 702,000 for CNN and 612,000 for MSNBC.

The Iowa caucuses turned into a debacle, with the Iowa Democratic Party blaming a “coding issue” in its app for the delayed results.

Shannon Bream took over anchor duties at 12:30 a.m. and continued FNC’s momentum.

Fox News averaged 3.4 million viewers from 6 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., topping MSNBC’s 2.1 million and CNN’s 1.5 million in that category, too. During the extended time period, FNC averaged 656,000 demo viewers compared to CNN’s 591,000 and MSNBC’s 506,000.

Fox News also topped both MSNBC and CNN from 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Fox News recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year as the most-watched cable news network, dating back to January 2002. FNC’s 18-year streak is for both primetime and total day viewers, including the key demo.

Fox News clinched the feat with a dominant January 2020, averaging 1.7 million total day viewers and 2.9 primetime viewers. It was the network’s highest-rated month among total day viewers since February 2017 and among primetime viewers since November 2016.

While Fox News grew 28 percent compared to the previous year among total viewers, liberal cable networks MSNBC and CNN both saw declines. MSNBC averaged 996,000 viewers, down 12 percent from January 2019 and CNN managed only 751,000, an 8 percent drop.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.