Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Fox News Channel to present All-American New Year with special coverage across the country

FOX's special New Year’s Eve coverage will air December 31st from 10 PM – 1:30 AM/ET

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Media top headlines December 14 Video

Media top headlines December 14

In media news today, charges filed against a CNN producer of inducing minors for sex reveal shocking details, progressives erupt over Elon Musk being named TIME 'Person of the Year,' and The Atlantic's David Frum suggests unvaccinated patients should be treated last in hospitals.

Fox News Channel is ringing in 2022 in an All-American way.

Fox's special New Year’s Eve coverage, airing December 31 from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET, will be led by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. Will Cain will host more special coverage live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Throughout the night, there will be a line-dancing competition, New Year’s resolutions from Fox News personalities, a Times Square scavenger hunt with "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno and Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins, reporting live from New York City’s Times Square, and a comedy workshop with the "Gutfeld!" team.

FOX NEWS MEDIA'S ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE REBUILT, RELIT AT NYC HEADQUARTERS FOLLOWING ARSON ATTACK

The evening will be jam-packed with various Fox News contributors and personalities joining Hegseth, Campos-Duffy and Cain from across the country. Fox Nation’s Lawrence Jones and Fox News Radio’s "FOX Across America" host Jimmy Failla will be inside the Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville’s Premier Line Dancing Club, engaging with guests. Failla will also perform standup comedy live from the venue. 

The FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt at FOX Square.

The FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt at FOX Square.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CELEBRATES 25 YEARS ON THE AIR

Additionally, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo and Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek will be reporting from New Orleans' French Quarter, while Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live coverage from Folly Beach in Charleston, S.C.. Finally, Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth will help say hello to the new year from Tampa Bay, Fla.

Viewers can also expect more popular Fox figures to call in on FaceTime throughout the evening, including Judge Jeanine Pirro, Dan Bongino, and Ainsley Earhardt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.