Fox News Channel to present All-American New Year with special coverage across the country

Fox News Channel is ringing in 2022 in an All-American way.

Fox's special New Year’s Eve coverage, airing December 31 from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET, will be led by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. Will Cain will host more special coverage live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Throughout the night, there will be a line-dancing competition, New Year’s resolutions from Fox News personalities, a Times Square scavenger hunt with "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno and Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins, reporting live from New York City’s Times Square, and a comedy workshop with the "Gutfeld!" team.

The evening will be jam-packed with various Fox News contributors and personalities joining Hegseth, Campos-Duffy and Cain from across the country. Fox Nation’s Lawrence Jones and Fox News Radio’s "FOX Across America" host Jimmy Failla will be inside the Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville’s Premier Line Dancing Club, engaging with guests. Failla will also perform standup comedy live from the venue.

Additionally, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo and Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek will be reporting from New Orleans' French Quarter, while Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live coverage from Folly Beach in Charleston, S.C.. Finally, Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth will help say hello to the new year from Tampa Bay, Fla.

Viewers can also expect more popular Fox figures to call in on FaceTime throughout the evening, including Judge Jeanine Pirro, Dan Bongino, and Ainsley Earhardt.

