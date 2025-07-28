FOX News Media loses beloved field producer Robert Shaffer after long illness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime FOX News Media field producer Robert Shaffer died on Saturday after a long illness, the company announced.

CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace informed FOX News Media colleagues of Shaffer’s tragic passing in a company memo on Monday.

"It is with fond remembrance that we announce the passing of longtime Seattle-based field producer Robert Shaffer, who sadly died on Saturday after a long illness. Following a stint as a newspaper reporter in California, Robert joined FOX News Channel’s LA bureau in 2000 as an assignment editor/field producer and moved to the Seattle bureau in 2002. He loved breaking news as much as his beloved Hawkeye football and basketball teams as a native of Iowa City and a graduate of the University of Iowa," Scott and Wallace wrote.

"Over the course of his 25 years with FOX News Media, Robert traveled extensively as a field producer, covering wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, and Lebanon. During the Iraq War, he spent months in Kabul and at Bagram Air Base and served regular rotations in Baghdad," Scott and Wallace continued. "He also produced numerous stories on Boeing — from issues with lithium-ion batteries to the global grounding of the 737 MAX 8 — and made regular trips to Alaska where he produced pieces on drilling permits and the years-long battle over opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He later traveled through Mexico covering the first large migrant caravan."

Shaffer also made significant contributions to Fox News during multiple election cycles.

"Robert covered presidential candidates as they crisscrossed Iowa ahead of the caucuses. He also covered wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and countless protests throughout his time with FNC, all while building and mastering a skill set that was invaluable in the field," Scott and Wallace wrote.

"Robert’s quick wit, hard work, kindness, and midwestern charm made him a favorite of field teams throughout FOX News Media," they added. "We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Michele and his entire family."