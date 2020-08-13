Will Cain set to join 'Fox & Friends Weekend' alongside Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila: 'We'll laugh, disagree and share the ball'

Fox News Channel viewers will see a new face on Saturday when Will Cain makes his debut as a new co-host of “FOX & Friends Weekend,” but the outspoken Texan doesn't think it will take long for him to settle in.

Cain, who is also an attorney in Texas, will join co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth -- both of whom he has known for years.

“We know each other, we respect each other, and I think we trust each other. That will allow us to laugh, disagree and share the ball,” Cain said.

Cain previously hosted “The Will Cain Show” on ESPN Radio and was a regular on ESPN programs such as the highly popular “First Take.” Fox News viewers who aren’t familiar with Cain will quickly learn he takes his rhetoric seriously but doesn’t necessarily take himself seriously.

“I have defined values and I’m honest about those leanings. But I have no allegiance to any particular political team,” Cain said. “I only have an allegiance to those values and the truth. And I’m open to hearing how I’m wrong and I’m open to being the butt of the joke.”

Cain, a native of Sherman, Texas -- a small town north of Dallas -- was welcomed to the "Friends" family by weekday hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade Friday morning. He said he just returned from an "amazing" cross-country trip with his family spanning 7,000 miles, 15 states and five national parks.

"Saw friends and family across the country. It was incredible, not just how beautiful America is, but the people," said Cain.

Prior to joining ESPN in 2015 Cain was a political analyst for CNN, hosted a show on The Blaze and produced a documentary on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempts to curb charter schools.

“Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the ‘FOX & Friends franchise,’” Fox News vice president of morning programming Gavin Hadden said in a statement earlier this year.

Cain is also the former owner of two media companies, Quince Media and Cain Communications, a Texas newspaper group. He attended law school at the University of Texas and received his undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University.