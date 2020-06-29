Will Cain joins Fox News, will co-host 'FOX & Friends Weekend' alongside Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth

Former ESPN personality Will Cain is the new co-host of “FOX & Friends Weekend,” the network announced on Monday.

“I am excited to join the team at ‘FOX & Friends Weekend’ and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country,” Cain said in a statement.

Cain, who is also a licensed attorney in Texas, will join co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth and is scheduled to make his debut on Aug. 15. Cain will take over the spot that has been filled with rotating substitutes since Tucker Carlson left the program to host his primetime show back in 2017.

“Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the ‘FOX & Friends franchise,’” Fox News vice president of morning programming Gavin Hadden said in a statement.

Cain previously hosted “The Will Cain Show” on ESPN Radio and was a regular on ESPN programs such as “First Take.” Prior to joining ESPN in 2015 Cain was a political analyst for CNN, hosted a show on “The Blaze and produced a documentary on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempts to curb charter schools.

He is also the former owner of two media companies, Quince Media and Cain Communications, a Texas newspaper group.

Cain attended law school at the University of Texas and received his undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University.