'Fox & Friends' wedding: Army veteran and fiance get hitched on Valentine's Day

Military veteran Venessa Soto and her fiancé Jason Brown tied the knot on Friday in an unusual location: on the set of "Fox & Friends."

The pair said "I do" in front of a special Valentine's Day live studio audience.

Soto and Brown met the "millennial way" on a dating website for singles called "Plenty of Fish."

Brown told "Fox & Friends" hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade that they were both a "little hesitant" at first because they feared the dreaded phishing scams that often goes hand-in-hand with dating websites and apps.

CORONAVIRUS GREATLY IMPACTING WEDDING INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA BRIDAL BOUTIQUE OWNER SAYS

However, they both took a leap of faith and met for lunch. That night, they met again for dinner. Six years later, Brown said that they have been "inseparable ever since."

Soto, who served in the National Guard in 2001 after the September 11 attacks, said that she was stationed "where Saddam [Hussein] pretty much lived."

"We used to get mortared all the time," she added.

She told the audience that it was really hard for her to connect with people who were not from a military background because they didn't understand it.

But Brown was a military brat born in Berlin, Germany. He said that while he didn't want to go that route, he understood the struggle that servicemembers go through and the passion that they have for the country.

"If we're watching football games at home, we have to stand for the national anthem," he said, prompting applause from the audience.

Brown and Soto's wedding on the "Fox & Friends" set was beautiful and elegant. Soto glided down through the studio doors and down the aisle in time to Bright Eyes' "First Day of My Life." She wore a classic, strapless, white, mermaid dress with a sweetheart neckline. A long, sheer veil trailed down her back.

Brown wore a traditional black suit, black tie, and a white rose boutonniere. The bridesmaids dressed in burgundy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The newlyweds had a three-tier cake with white frosting to celebrate after the ceremony and were gifted a seven-night stay at Sandals luxury resort in either Jamaica, Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada, Bahamas, or Barbados. They are looking forward to life as husband and wife.

"We are officially hitched now, so I think it will be business as usual, but the love will definitely be a little different," Brown remarked.