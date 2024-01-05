Former Vanity Fair editor ‘categorically’ denies report Clinton tried to shut down Epstein reporting

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter "categorically" denied a claim that former President Bill Clinton threatened the magazine not to write sex-trafficking articles about Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.

Among the documents released this week related to the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against former Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was a claim that the former president threatened the magazine.

In a 2011 email to journalist Sharon Churcher, Giufree discussed her book when she mentioned that she researched Vanity Fair after she was told they wanted to write about her.

BILL CLINTON TO BE IDENTIFIED IN PREVIOUSLY REDACTED JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: REPORT

"When I was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B.Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write scx-trafficing (sic) articles about his good friend J.E.," the email states. "Should I be asking what is this story pertaining to?"

Carter, who was Vanity Fair’s editor from 1992 to 2017, said this "categorically did not happen" in a statement to The Telegraph. The document came to light amid Giuffre's lawsuit against Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Epstein's sexual predations.

Ex-Vanity Fair contributing editor Vicky Ward, who profiled Epstein for the magazine more than two decades ago, told CNN's morning program on Friday that she "never heard that that happened" but wondered if Giuffre was conflating it with another story. Ward said Epstein himself appeared in Vanity Fair's offices in 2002 to pressure the magazine not to report allegations by Maria and Annie Farmer of sexual abuse against Epstein. The allegations were taken out of the piece, Ward said, which was initially commissioned to investigate the source of Epstein's massive wealth and not any alleged sexual misconduct.

Clinton's name also appeared on court documents released Wednesday, which alleged he prefers young girls and had a close personal relationship with Epstein. The former president has not been accused of anything improper related to Epstein.

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ALLEGEDLY SAID BILL CLINTON 'LIKES' YOUNG GIRLS, DOCUMENTS REVEAL

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena previously said Clinton and Epstein did not have a close personal relationship. He pointed to his 2019 statement regarding Epstein, saying that Clinton last had contact with Epstein 20 years ago.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIST: 2ND BATCH OF DOCUMENTS UNSEALED IN GHISLAINE MAXWELL LAWSUIT

Carter left Vanity Fair after 25 years in 2017.

Epstein, already a convicted sex offender in Florida, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting federal trial for sex trafficking in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

Fox News’ Houston Keene, Louis Casiano and David Rutz contributed to this report.