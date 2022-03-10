Former US ambassador to NATO warns against rejecting warplanes to Ukraine: Their 'survival is at stake'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker pushed back on the U.S. rejection of Poland sending warplanes to Ukraine, citing Russia's effort to "get rid of the Ukrainian people" as the invasion continues. Volker Joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to discuss the U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine war as the vice president travels to Poland amid heightened tension between Russia and NATO countries.

KURT VOLKER: Yeah, this is again something I really don't understand. Russia is on a war of extermination. They're trying to get rid of Ukrainian people, and Ukraine is a country, and they are standing and fighting with everything they've got. And we have capabilities that we could give them to help them defend themselves. This is not American troops. This is not even American aircraft, and we are refusing to facilitate them getting to Ukraine. Ukraine already has MiG 29s that they are flying. They have airfields they fly from. They have trained pilots. They could really use the help, and I don't see why this is any different than giving them stingers or javelins.

