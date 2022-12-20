Detransitioner shares emotional story on why she's suing doctors who performed double mastectomy

Camille Kiefel, a woman who detransitioned, gave an emotional recollection of her double mastectomy at age 30, saying medical professionals claimed it would treat her gender dysphoria.

Kiefel, now 32, is suing social worker Amy Ruff, mental health counselor Mara Burmeister and the gender clinics where they work — Brave Space LLC and the Quest Center for Integrative Health, respectively — for "knowingly making false statements in letters of referral" and "engaging in violations of professional codes of conduct," according to the lawsuit.

Her attorney, Lauren Adams Bone, shared details about the lawsuit Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," saying the case is about mental health providers who breached their duty of care.

"[They] violated the professional, ethical standards in the state of Oregon, leading to irreparable harm to Camille and doing so by making false representations to Medicaid," she said.

Adams Bone told host Tucker Carlson the medical professionals who approved Kiefel’s double mastectomy reportedly did not conduct a full mental health assessment and only held two counseling sessions with her client on Zoom.

"They met her one time each and wrote a letter to have healthy body parts removed," she said.

Kiefel said she began identifying as non-binary in 2016, and doctors told her they believed removing her breasts would affirm her identity.

"I think that they were highly influenced by ideology and that has no place in our medical system and had they looked up the underlying health issues which, as those resolved, I realized that I was not non-binary, that I was a woman all along and had been dealing with trauma, then I would’ve never needed the surgery," she said.

"They have a responsibility to their patients to look at things from a nuanced perspective and not be influenced by ideology."

Kiefel’s lawsuit states she suffers from emotional stress and painful side effects post-surgery that leave her in "severe pain, anguish and distress."

She is seeking roughly $800,000 in damages.

Kiefel wrote on Twitter she hopes her lawsuit will "set a precedent to protect other vulnerable women and girls."

David Mepham, attorney for Burmeister and the Quest Center, told NYBreaking the organization "always strive[s] to provide quality services to their customers" and believes "that’s what happened in this case."

"Our intention is to fully defend this case."

Fox News Digital reached out to Brave Space's Kate Kauffman for comment on the lawsuit.