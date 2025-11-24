Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Trump admin understands boat strikes are 'part of a larger puzzle'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the deeper meaning behind the Trump administration’s military buildup in the Caribbean, as the top U.S. general visits troops in Puerto Rico on Monday.

"I do think that this administration understands that this is all part of a larger puzzle," Pompeo told "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum.

The White House has yet to issue an official statement on Operation Southern Spear, the largest military operation in that region since the Cuban Missile Crisis. More than 20 strikes have taken place against suspected drug trafficking boats.

US MILITARY BUILDUP IN CARIBBEAN SEES BOMBERS, MARINES AND WARSHIPS CONVERGE NEAR VENEZUELA

On Nov. 13, War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced in an "X" post that the operation aims to remove "narco-terrorists" from the Western Hemisphere.

When MacCallum asked Pompeo whether he thinks President Donald Trump wants to see Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "toppled," the former CIA director shared what he thinks the Trump administration is "very serious" about.

AIRLINES PULL VENEZUELA FLIGHTS AMID SAFETY WARNING, AS TRUMP RATCHETS UP PRESSURE ON MADURO

"The Venezuelans [are] supported by the Cubans, the Russians and the Chinese now in our own neighborhood," Pompeo discussed. "And getting rid of Maduro gives the Venezuelan people a shot and keeps us safer."

"So I think that this administration is very serious, very serious about continuing to ratchet up the pressure on the regime such that the Venezuelan people get an opportunity to have a leadership that can actually protect them and give them a shot at prosperity," he continued.

Since 2020, the Justice Department has accused Maduro of leading a drug trafficking and narco-terrorism organization.

TRUMP LEAVES WORLD GUESSING AFTER LABELING MADURO A TERRORIST, HINTING AT TALKS WITH VENEZUELA

Pompeo noted the first Trump administration failed to topple Maduro, something even former President Barack Obama wanted. However, the Venezuelans have been "willing to do more," he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We never know how these end. When you least expect these things, sometimes they happen," Pompeo said. "And I think that the leadership in Venezuela outside of Maduro now can see that there is a window, and maybe with enough opportunity and enough pressure, we can deliver that outcome."