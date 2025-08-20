Former ‘Real Housewife’ says Bravo canceled her for being conservative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"I didn't leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me," Annemarie Wiley told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

Wiley, who gained recognition as a cast member on season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," spoke about her conservative awakening and her belief that she was not invited back to the show because she appeared to hold conservative views.

In addition to her TV tenure, Wiley is the wife of former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, a mother of four, a nurse anesthetist, and a former collegiate athlete. And since her exit from the show, Wiley has become a political commentator. She began voicing her political opinions about one issue in particular: Girls' sports.

In 2023, Marcellus Wiley posted a video voicing his opinions on protecting girls’ sports as a father of girls.

"I am very clear on this, you could be a transgender, you can be the homie, but I'll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughter. She ain't out there. We out. Don't make this a human rights issue, this is a biological issue, simple as that."

Her husband's video resurfaced and Wiley said the surrounding narrative went from glowing to negative.

"Annemarie Wiley, wife of Marcellus Wiley and you know, she's a nurse anesthetist, she is a former athlete, she's a mother, she got this really big, full, exciting life. She's so fun, she's so funny, she's going to be a perfect addition to the cast," she said.

But, she explained, "Immediately the narrative around me completely changed. So it went from all of these glowing reviews to, 'Oh, she's transphobic, and she's a bigot.'"

Wiley agreed with her husband and came out in support of his statements defending girls' sports.

"I didn't know at the time that that was a political issue. I just felt like it was truth. It was common sense. It was biology, but I learned very quickly that that is a very big political topic. It literally just came down to the women's sports issue, because, again, that is just truth and common sense and I can't defy common sense and truth."

Following the controversy, Wiley was not invited back for another season of RHOBH. She believes that decision was directly tied to her perceived political leanings.

"I was given a terrible edit by Bravo and I found out after the season was finished when they didn't invite me back that that was the reason that I was given that edit apparently, is because I was a conservative."

However, Wiley said she was apolitical and actually fairly liberal previously.

"I grew up in Canada. I'd been a Democrat my entire life. And then all of a sudden, I, you know, was forced to talk about this," she said. "I was very apolitical. I was not at all into the political space and so that experience made me look at what the two parties stood for."

That experience sparked a political awakening.

"I was like, well, I stand for truth, common sense, my family, and, you know, protection as a society. And I'm like, okay, well I guess that makes me conservative, so here we go."

She added that her values remain consistent.

Wiley said her views haven't changed much.

"The love of my family, the love of God, my faith, wanting safety for our country wanting safe borders. You know, that's another thing because I'm from Canada. I am an immigrant. I immigrated here the legal way, so that's something that I am very passionate about as well, but I wouldn't say there's anything that I changed my mind on. I always say that I didn't leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me."

In January, Wiley fully embraced being a conservative and posted a video in support of Trump backing girls' sports that went viral.

"And then shortly after that," Wiley said, "I was invited to the White House for Black History Month. It was an incredible experience."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bravo multiple times for comment.