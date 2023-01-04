Former Ohio lawmaker ignites Twitter debate over jobs, need for 'side hustles': 'Does that mean I'm poor?'

Former Ohio lawmaker and left-wing activist Nina Turner sparked a Twitter debate about the job market after tweeting that "side hustles" shouldn't need to exist.

"Side hustles shouldn’t need to exist," Turner wrote Monday. "One job should be enough."

Several users replied with their explanations as to why one job is not always enough in the current U.S. economy.

"One job would be enough if the State didn’t take its undeserved cut from each and every paycheck," the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania replied.

Others explained why they work multiple jobs, and suggested Turner's argument was arrogant.

"People should be free to work and make as much as they want. It should not be up to government to shackle anyone to any specific job," another user said.

Some, though, high-fived Turner's argument.

"Countries need to speed up their economic transformation. Side hustles and advances that come with getting good jobs for young people are evidence of a failed economy @ninaturner you so right," one user said.

"Yes! I was talking to someone today about how messed up it is that needing more than one job to just meet living expenses is so normalized and how wrong that is. Imagine living in a country where no matter what job you have you have enough money to afford a 1br [1 bedroom] on your own," comic artist Jason Piperberg wrote.

U.S. job growth rose faster than expected in November despite higher interest rates and soaring inflation. Employers added 263,000 jobs that month, according to the Labor Department.

But some analysts have argued it's nothing to celebrate.

"The seemingly robust headline number of 263,000 jobs comes from the establishment survey of businesses, while the unemployment rate comes from the household survey," The Heritage Foundation's E.J. Antoni wrote. "But the household survey also has a measure of employment , and that fell by 138,000. In fact, the household survey has been flat since March of this year, with essentially no jobs added over that time."