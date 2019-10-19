Susan Rice on being mistaken for Condoleezza Rice: 'This s--- happens to black folks'

Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice voiced her and her late mother's frustration over people confusing her with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

While appearing on "Real Time with Bill Maher" the host asked Rice if it was true that some people confuse the political figures.

"It happens, "Rice said. "It used to p--- my mother off more than anything else. My late mother, when she got asked, 'Are you Condoleezza Rice's mother?'"

But Susan Rice, a Democrat, also spoke of similarities between herself and Condoleezza Rice, a Republican, including the fact they both held the title of national security adviser to a U.S. president. (Susan Rice served under Barack Obama, while Condoleezza Rice served under George W. Bush.)

"And here we have ties to Stanford [University]," Susan Rice told Maher. "We were both national security adviser, we're both black women named Rice. And so, you know, it happens to me in airports and happens to me all over the place where people say, 'You work with President Bush, President Bush's national security adviser and secretary of state.' -- No."

Rice told Maher an embarrassing experience in China where her visit was featured on state-run television only for the broadcast to show a photo of Condoleezza Rice instead.

"The funniest time was when I was visiting China for the first time as national security adviser on my own mission on behalf of President Obama. And I met with President Xi and I'm setting up a summit and CCTV, there's a whole big spread in the nightly news," Rice said. "And they say, you know, Susan Rice is in China to see President Xi and they put up Condi's picture."

"This s--- happens to black folks," Rice sighed.