Former NYPD commissioner reacts to Highland Park mass shooting: 'Anybody is a target'

Howard Safir responds to the July 4 mass shooting in Illinois

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Social media 'really needs' to cooperate with law enforcement: Safir Video

Social media 'really needs' to cooperate with law enforcement: Safir

Former NYPD commissioner Howard Safir suggests how social media companies can prevent mass shootings like the Highland Park shooting on 'Your World.'

Former NYPD commissioner Howard Safir warned Tuesday on "Your World" in the wake of the Highland Park, Ill. mass shooting that "anybody is a target."

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ILLINOIS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING THAT KILLED 7 PEOPLE

HOWARD SAFIR: The problem is [the Highland Park shooter] purchased a gun legally because even the gun law that was just passed is only going to prevent people from under 21 from purchasing [guns]. It's not going to prevent straw purchases. It's not going to prevent the 350 million guns that are out there getting into the hands of people who want to commit these violent acts. We have to do real, real law enforcement. And that includes making sure social media reports, making sure red flag laws have access to data, making sure that schools report - rather than trying to put under covers - disparate acts by [this] kind of individual. We are at a point now where anybody is a target. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Howard Safir on whether July 4 parade shooting warning signs were missed Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.