Former NY police chief to run for Congress as a Republican: 'The Democratic Party left me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rochester, New York police chief La'Ron Singletary said the Democratic Party has left him. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Singletary discussed his bid for Congress and pointed to Democratic support for defunding police as a key reason he chose to run as a Republican.

REPUBLICANS WILL REGAIN HOUSE MAJORITY, PICK UP 40 SEATS IN MIDTERM ELECTIONS, REP. MCCAUL PREDICTS

LA'RON SINGLETARY: It's about politicians who decided to put politics over people, and it's just wrong. Like Ronald Reagan said, I didn't leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left La'Ron Singletary. And for me, it's about wanting to serve people, meet people where they are and leave them in a better spot.

The last two years, the Democratic Party has been trying to rid policies that have been disproportionately impacting the African-American community and Hispanics. And defund the police has done just that. It makes no sense whatsoever. Defunding the police is like removing the wood from the bottom of your boat to fix your deck. It makes no sense.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: